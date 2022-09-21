ACG Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. 69,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

