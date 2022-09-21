ACG Wealth Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 0.8% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,172. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

