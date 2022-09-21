ACG Wealth Has $2.40 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ACG Wealth grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 12,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

