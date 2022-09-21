ACG Wealth Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.35. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.37. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

