ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of THO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.