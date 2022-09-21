ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

