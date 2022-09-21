Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Accenture has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.61-$10.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

ACN opened at $270.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average is $300.56. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

