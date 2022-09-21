8,418 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PJUN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.