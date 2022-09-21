7,668 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 39,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,400. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

