4,008 Shares in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

FORR opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $700.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.