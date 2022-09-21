2,231 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20.

