22,161 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,757. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

