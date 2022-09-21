144,542 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 198,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,687,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

