13,460 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

