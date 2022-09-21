11,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMAY. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of UMAY stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.