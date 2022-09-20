ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $37.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

