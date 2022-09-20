ZPER (ZPR) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

ZPER (ZPR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 321.7% higher against the dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $106,717.25 and $9.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER Profile

ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem.ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions.”

