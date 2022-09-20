ZoidPay (ZPAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.09 Million

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $39,966.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay was first traded on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

