Zigcoin Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $344,398.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

