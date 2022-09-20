Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.46

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 187521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.