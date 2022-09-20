Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Xylem by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Xylem by 5.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 372.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Xylem by 11.2% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $1,031,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,067. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

