Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 79,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 713,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XBC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The company has a market cap of C$88.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

