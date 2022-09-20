Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 16,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 55,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

