Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $87.46 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $87.46 or 0.00454530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $168,003.73 and $1,936.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

