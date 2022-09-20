WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
DGRS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
