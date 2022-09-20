WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

DGRS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

