WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 253,071 shares.The stock last traded at $59.13 and had previously closed at $59.93.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

