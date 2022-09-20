WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.99. 43,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 58,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.