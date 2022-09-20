Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 1%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.63. 49,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 44,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.