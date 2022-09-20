Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 2.4 %

UP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Wheels Up Experience

UP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

