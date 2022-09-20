Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) President Sells $32,125.89 in Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of UP remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,117. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.
Several research firms recently commented on UP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
