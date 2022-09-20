Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) President Sells $32,125.89 in Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of UP remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,117. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

