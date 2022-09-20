Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

