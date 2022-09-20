Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.