West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 153,555 shares.The stock last traded at $78.76 and had previously closed at $82.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 4.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 218.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Further Reading
