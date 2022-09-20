Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,502,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 521,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,707. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.