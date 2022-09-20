WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $8,334.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,306,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.