Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NetEase Stock Up 1.8 %

NetEase Increases Dividend

NTES stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 28,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.