Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Immunocore worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Immunocore Trading Up 2.1 %

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. 1,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.