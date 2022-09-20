Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,619 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 3.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $77,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 38,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.