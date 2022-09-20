Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.40. 9,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

