Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 0.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

