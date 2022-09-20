Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

