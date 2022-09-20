Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. 109,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

