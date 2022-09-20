Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

