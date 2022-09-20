Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,603. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

