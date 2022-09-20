Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,495. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

