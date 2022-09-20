Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $213.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.84. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

