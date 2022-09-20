Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.68

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.68 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 11804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

