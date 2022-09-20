W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

GWW traded down $9.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,351. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

