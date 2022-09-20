Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 100,703 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -0.11.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
