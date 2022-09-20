Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 100,703 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Vy Global Growth Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -0.11.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vy Global Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

