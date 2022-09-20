Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.57 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00017032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $78.61 million and $17.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

