VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $66,780.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 26.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.